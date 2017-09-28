close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US woman slits throat of pregnant friend, steals unborn baby from her womb

A New York-based woman is currently on trial for allegedly stabbing her pregnant childhood friend on her wedding day and stealing the unborn baby out of her womb in a horrendous crime committed in 2015.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 09:20
US woman slits throat of pregnant friend, steals unborn baby from her womb
Image: Facebook

New York: A New York-based woman is currently on trial for allegedly stabbing her pregnant childhood friend on her wedding day and stealing the unborn baby out of her womb in a horrendous crime committed in 2015.

The investigators claim that the woman cut her childhood friend's throat so she couldn't scream before cutting her entire uterus out to steal her baby girl and then dumped the deflated organ on the bathroom floor. 

However, the child miraculously survived.

According to The Sun, 22-year-old Angelikque Sutton, nine months into her pregnancy, was on the way to a courthouse to marry Patrick Bradley when her childhood friend Ashleigh Wade stopped her in the Bronx - the northernmost of the five boroughs of New York City – and stabbed her.

Prosecutors alleged that Wade lured Sutton with the promise of giving her a wedding gift. 

“The defendant cut Sutton’s larynx, her voice box,” Assistant Bronx DA Meredith Holtzman told the jury during the hearing on Monday. 

“Sutton could not scream, could not say a word,” he said.

“What the defendant did to her next is almost unspeakable,” Holtzman alleged as the jury sat in stunned silence.

“After she had rendered Sutton unable to scream, the defendant took a kitchen paring knife and sliced Sutton’s abdomen open,” he claimed.

“Once she had cut Sutton’s abdomen open, the defendant cut Sutton’s uterus entirely out,” the prosecutor continued. “She cut that uterus open, took the baby out, and discarded that uterus on the bathroom floor,” he told the jury members. 

The prosecution further alleged that the accused had pretended to be pregnant for months before the attack.  

Wade later claimed that the child was hers.

Wade has pleaded not guilty before the court. 

If convicted, Wade would end up with a life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

TAGS

Bronx womanNew Yorkstealing unborn babyAshleigh WadeAngelikque Sutton

From Zee News

Hizbul Mujahideen hideout busted in J&amp;K&#039;s Doda; arms, ammunition recovered
Jammu and Kashmir

Hizbul Mujahideen hideout busted in J&K's Doda; ar...

‘I was raped every night for 8 months, baba supplied school girls to politicians’
India

‘I was raped every night for 8 months, baba supplied school...

World

"If I grew up in Myanmar, I would be dead today"...

Ola cabbie found dead inside car in Noida, kin alleges wife&#039;s family behind murder
Uttar Pradesh

Ola cabbie found dead inside car in Noida, kin alleges wife...

Amid BHU episode, Jamia&#039;s new night out rule for girls sparks row
Delhi

Amid BHU episode, Jamia's new night out rule for girls...

West Bengal

AMU students create ruckus at railway station, fight with p...

It&#039;s Donald Trump vs Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook
AmericasWorld

It's Donald Trump vs Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook

No new chance for NRIs to deposit scrapped demonetised currency: Sushma Swaraj
India

No new chance for NRIs to deposit scrapped demonetised curr...

World

NATO chief says Europe has interest in helping Afghanistan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video