Venezuela opposition calls new protests for Monday
Venezuela`s opposition called for new protests Monday and Wednesday against the inauguration of a powerful new Assembly that embattled President Nicolas Maduro has tasked with writing a new Constitution.
"We do not recognize this fraudulent process," senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Sunday at the close of a widely criticised election to choose the Assembly`s members, a vote marred by violence that left at least nine people dead.