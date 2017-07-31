close
Venezuela opposition calls new protests for Monday

Venezuela`s opposition called for new protests Monday and Wednesday against the inauguration of a powerful new Assembly that embattled President Nicolas Maduro has tasked with writing a new Constitution.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 07:40

Caracas: Venezuela`s opposition called for new protests Monday and Wednesday against the inauguration of a powerful new Assembly that embattled President Nicolas Maduro has tasked with writing a new Constitution.

"We do not recognize this fraudulent process," senior opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Sunday at the close of a widely criticised election to choose the Assembly`s members, a vote marred by violence that left at least nine people dead.

VenezuelaNicolas MaduroConstitutionHenrique Capriles

