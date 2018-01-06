'Very stable genius': This is what Trump called himself over 'mental instability' charges

COLUMBIA: Waking up to recent allegations of being mentally unfit for office, US President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant, calling himself "very smart" and "a stable genius"

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!,” tweeted the President of United States.

Trump's statement came after author Michael Wolff claimed in his explosive new book – 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' – that his staff believed he was not fit to hold high office.

During Trump`s first year, Wolff was granted an unusually wide access to the White House.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Brian Ross, the reporter who made a fraudulent live newscast about me that drove the Stock Market down 350 points (billions of dollars), was suspended for a month but is now back at ABC NEWS in a lower capacity. He is no longer allowed to report on Trump. Should have been fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Following the publication of the book, Trump had a public rift with his former strategist Steve Bannon.

Trump made the comments from the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he was meeting Republican congressional leaders about their legislative agenda for the year.

With agency inputs