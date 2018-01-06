हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

'Very stable genius': This is what Trump called himself over 'mental instability' charges

Waking up to recent allegations of being mentally unfit for office, US President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant, calling himself "very smart" and "a stable genius"

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 06, 2018, 21:21 PM IST
Comments |
&#039;Very stable genius&#039;: This is what Trump called himself over &#039;mental instability&#039; charges

COLUMBIA: Waking up to recent allegations of being mentally unfit for office, US President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant, calling himself "very smart" and "a stable genius"

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!,” tweeted the President of United States.

Trump's statement came after author Michael Wolff claimed in his explosive new book – 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' – that his staff believed he was not fit to hold high office.

During Trump`s first year, Wolff was granted an unusually wide access to the White House.

 

 

Following the publication of the book, Trump had a public rift with his former strategist Steve Bannon.

Trump made the comments from the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he was meeting Republican congressional leaders about their legislative agenda for the year.

 

With agency inputs

Tags:
Donald TrumpSteve BannonUS PresidentMichael Wolff
Next
Story

'Bannon cried when I fired him,' Donald Trump claims

Trending