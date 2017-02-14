close
Virginia judge issues new injunction against Donald Trump travel ban

Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:04
Richmond: A Virginia federal judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump`s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations, the latest legal setback for the administration.

The ruling from US District Judge Leonie Brinkema came in response to a request from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Brinkema said the Justice Department had responded to Virginia`s injunction request with "no evidence".

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:01

