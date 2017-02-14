Virginia judge issues new injunction against Donald Trump travel ban
Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:04
Richmond: A Virginia federal judge on Monday issued a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump`s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations, the latest legal setback for the administration.
The ruling from US District Judge Leonie Brinkema came in response to a request from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Brinkema said the Justice Department had responded to Virginia`s injunction request with "no evidence".
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 09:01
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message