Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 15, 2017, 09:34 AM IST
Petersburg: Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

University police tweeted yesterday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.

