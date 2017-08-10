close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Washington D.C. metro system sued for refusing 'political' advertisements

According to the group, one of the rejected ads featured the text of the First Amendment in English, Spanish and Arabic, which the group proposed after US President Donald Trump was sworn in earlier this year.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 09:56

Washington: The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has sued the Washington D.C. metro system for refusing ads on "political" topics including birth control, ethical treatment of animals and the text of the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The ACLU said on Wednesday that it represents a "diverse group of plaintiffs" in the lawsuit, including an abortion provider, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and former Breitbart columnist Milo Yiannopoulos, reports Xinhua news agency.

"To put it mildly, these plaintiffs have nothing in common politically. But together, they powerfully illustrate the indivisibility of the First Amendment," said the ACLU, which is a national organisation that works daily in courts, legislatures and communities to defend the individual rights and liberties.

According to the group, one of the rejected ads featured the text of the First Amendment in English, Spanish and Arabic, which the group proposed after US President Donald Trump was sworn in earlier this year.

The Washington D.C. Metro has argued that the advertisement "intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions" or "intended to influence public policy".

Carafem, a birth control and abortion provider, wanted to promote an ad that said, "10-week-after pill. For abortion up to 10 weeks. $425. Fast. Private"; and PETA proposed an ad depicting a pig saying, "I`m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan". 

Both were rejected on the same grounds, according to the ACLU. 

TAGS

Washington D.C.American Civil Liberties UnionMetroadvertisementpolitical

From Zee News

China offers rocket launchers, radar system to Malaysia: Reports
WorldAsia

China offers rocket launchers, radar system to Malaysia: Re...

WhatsApp to allow bank to bank transfer using UPI?
Apps

WhatsApp to allow bank to bank transfer using UPI?

Smriti Irani attacks Sonia Gandhi, says Congress president &#039;bent on proving blood thicker than water&#039;
India

Smriti Irani attacks Sonia Gandhi, says Congress president...

Amazon Vs Flipkart Sale Day 2: Best deals
Internet & Social Media

Amazon Vs Flipkart Sale Day 2: Best deals

Action against BJP state secretary for &#039;leaking&#039; medical scam report
KeralaIndia

Action against BJP state secretary for 'leaking'...

Indian Muslim clerics demand action against Hafiz Saeed, send resolution to UNSC
MumbaiIndia

Indian Muslim clerics demand action against Hafiz Saeed, se...

Guess the Asia&#039;s fastest growing city? Saddi Dilli
Delhi

Guess the Asia's fastest growing city? Saddi Dilli

World

50 migrants 'deliberately drowned' off Yemen coas...

End of an era as typewriting tests phased out in India
Maharashtra

End of an era as typewriting tests phased out in India

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video