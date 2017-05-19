close
White House says will not announce FBI director nominee on Friday

 There will be no planned announcement on Friday of US President Donald Trump`s nominee for FBI director.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 22:44
Washington: There will be no planned announcement on Friday of US President Donald Trump`s nominee for FBI director, the White House said.

Trump fired the former director James Comey on May 9 in a surprise announcement that sparked days of political turmoil. On Thursday, the president said he was close to choosing a replacement.

White HouseDonald TrumpFBIJames Comey

