Why was Barack Obama's daughter Sasha missing during his farewell address?

Chicago: While the whole world tuned in to listen to the US President's farewell speech on Tuesday, the unexplained absence of Barack Obama's youngest daughter, Sasha, became the fodder for social media users.

Twitteratis soon began searching for absent Sasha, using the hashtag #whereissasha after the 15-year-old was not found seated along with Michelle Obama and Malia Obama in the audience at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Among the theories, Sasha was on an elite anti-terrorism mission or looking for President-elect Donald Trump's tax returns, CNN reported.

Later, a senior administration official said Sasha missed the speech because she had an examination on the next day.

Sasha, is a sophomore at the prestigious private school, Sidwell Friends, in Washington DC.

In his speech, Obama praised his two daughters as his proudest achievement.

"Malia," Obama said, gesturing to his 18-year-old eldest daughter, "...And Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women.”

"You are smart and you are beautiful but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful -- and you are full of passion. And bore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.”

"Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad," Obama said.

Barack Obama also thanked his wife Michelle for sacrificing her personal life for his political dreams, calling her his "best friend" and a "role model" for the new generation.

Later, Michelle shared a touching family photo.

In perhaps one of the earliest photographs of their family during Obama's first presidential campaign, the black and white photograph features Malia and Sasha in white outfits while sitting on their parents' laps.