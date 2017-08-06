Will continue working with Russia, China to deal with North Korea diplomatically: US

Moscow: President Donald Trump said that United States will continue working with allies like Russia and China to diplomatically deal with North Korea on curbing Nuclear threat.

Trump has welcomed Russia and China`s cooperation with the United States for supporting economic sanctions against reclusive regime of North Korea for conducting intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests and violating the UN resolutions.

"The president appreciates China`s and Russia`s cooperation in securing passage of this resolution," the White House said in a statement."[Donald Trump] will continue working with allies and partners to increase diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea to end its threatening and destabilizing behavior.

"With 15 votes in favor, Russia and China backed the US-drafted resolution 2371 which was passed unanimously.Ahead of the vote, Russia`s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, called on Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear and missile programs and to return to a non-proliferation regime.

Moscow and Beijing had previously blocked the passage of a similar resolution, insisting that the Chinese-Russian "double freezing" initiative was the sensible solution for the region, Russia Today reported.Apart from calling for dialogue, the Russian and Chinese envoys reiterated the need to scrap America`s THAAD deployment in South Korea, and urged Seoul and Washington to halt military drills in the peninsula.

The sanctions will slash North Korea`s annual export revenue of $3 billion by more than a third, according to a statement from the office of Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.