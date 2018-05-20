हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 Box Office collection: Ryan Reynolds starrer mints Rs 21.90 cr

The collection figures speak for themselves how well the movie has fared with the audience.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Ryan Renolds' 'Deadpool 2' has already emerged as a Box Office success. The movie hit the theatres on May 18 this year and so far, has received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote, "#Deadpool2 registers a slight decline on Sat [partly due to the Adults tag], but should be back on track today [Sun]… Eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ weekend, which is very good for an Adults-rated film... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.90 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions.."

'Deadpool 2' is the eleventh installment in the 'X-Men' film series, and a sequel to the 2016 film 'Deadpool'. The American superhero film has been helmed by David Leitch and also stars Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Jack Kesy among others.

