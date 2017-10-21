Rahul Gandhi's stand on 'Mersal' reeks of hypocrisy: Madhur Bhandarkar

New Delhi: National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday ridiculed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for supporting Tamil film `Mersal`.

While talking to ANI, the 49-year-old director said, "I have previously supported films like `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil`, `Udta Punjab,` and I feel that there is selective critism. Why did not people came forward during Indu Sarkar?"

"It is a kind of duplicity that is going on. When my film `Indu Sarkar` was getting released, the Congress demanded ban on the film. They tried to bully me, gherao me and I had to take security for one and a half month from Maharashtra Government. Where was freedom of expression at that time?"

Slamming Rahul, Bhandarkar asserted that one cannot be selective while vouching for freedom of expression.

"This kinds of hypocrisy needs to be stopped," he said.

During the day, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, by asking him not to "demon-etise" Tamil pride by interfering in what is shown in theatres.

He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Mr. Modi, Cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language. Don`t try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal."

His comments come a day after the Tamil Nadu BJP unit objected to Tamil superstar Vijay`s Diwali release, Mersal, for "criticising" the Centre`s flagship schemes, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India.