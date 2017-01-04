Ten best street food items Delhi is famous for

New Delhi: Ask a true Delhiite what are three things that really stand out for them about the city, and it would be Chief Minister Arvind

Kejriwal (no point for guessing!), rich heritage and the mouth-watering cuisine.

Delhi is undeniably one of the best places in India to enjoy delicious fare, be it local, international or cuisines from other parts of the country.

The people here are famous for their insatiable appetites as there are unending varieties of food found in the city.

Here, we bring to you a list of some of the best food items from the streets of Delhi that are worth every calory!

PARANTHA

Delhi and paranthas are synonyms to each other. Majority of Delhiites, especially college and office goers are said to start their day with it. And

no point for guessing, people can choose from a plain one or can have a stuffing of their own choice from - potato, cauliflower, onion, paneer,

radish, keema, banana or previous night's leftover dal. The list is unending.

CHAAT

The spicy, sweet, and tangy taste of Chaat is a famous dish in Delhi. You can find this lip-smacking food item at every corner of Delhi as well

all big restaurants offering it. When in old Delhi, make sure to taste it from Chandni Chowk, an area which is visited frequently by food

lovers.

BUTTER CHICKEN

The spicy chicken dish is one of the most loved dishes of Delhi people. It can be found in almost every non-vegetarian restaurants and

highways dhabas of the city. The dish is best eaten with rice or naan.

CHOLE BHATURE

This spicy, exotic dish is definitely one of the top amazing street foods of Delhi and is advised to be tried on an empty stomach. It is usually

preferred with a glass of lassi by people here. Given its popularity, it can be found at every food joints of the city.

BIRYANI

It is a rice dish that Delhi people are very much fond of. It can be available as both veg as well non-veg form. It is a delicacy that was brought

to the country by Mughals and since then, the dish has managed to stay on the favourite list of the Delhi food lovers.

ROLLS

One of the famous street foods in Delhi, rolls are available in different variants in the city. From all the famous and known restaurants to

road-side street shop in Delhi offer varieties of rolls. Very much like biryani, rolls are too available in both veg as well as non-veg forms.

MOMOS

Despite the fact that momos is a dish from the north-east region of India, it has become one of the most amazing street food of Delhi in last

one decade. Momos vendors and stalls are found outside every building and famous streets. These delicious dumplings are best eaten with

fiery red chilli sauce or mayonnaise.

ALOO PURI

This is a very spicy and delectable Delhi cuisine. If you are in Delhi and haven’t tried this heavenly dish then you are missing out on

something big. A must try for spice lovers!

DAHI BHALLE

You just can’t miss this delight of the street food in Delhi that we call dahi bhalla. The sweet curd and mix of sweet red and tangy green

chutney on top of soaked dal vada. A section of people prefers having this food with a sparkle of aloo bhujia namkeen over it.

JALEBI

Delhi is known for the extensive variety of desserts and what else could have topped the chart here other than hot jalebis. Be it winters,

summers or monsoon, this sugary sweetness remains a key to every Delhites' heart.