62-year-old lures 2 minor girls with chocolates on terrace to sexually assault, arrested

Tirupati (AP): A 62-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at Sri Kalahasti, about 40 kms from here, police said.

Subbanaidu sexually assaulted the girls, aged eight and seven on the terrace of his house by luring them with chocolates, on Friday night, they said.

Acting on a complaint from the victims' parents, the man was arrested yesterday at Sri Kalahasti, police said.

The girls were sent to a hospital for a medical check up, they said.

On learning about the incident, Chittoor District Collector P S Pradyumna called on the girls at the hospital and spoke to their parents.