close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

After Ravindra Gaikwad, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy creates ruckus at Visakhapatnam Airport – Watch Video

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju also belongs to the TDP.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 20:15
After Ravindra Gaikwad, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy creates ruckus at Visakhapatnam Airport – Watch Video

Visakahpatnam: Telugu Desam Party MP JC Diwakar Reddy on Thursday allegedly created a ruckus at an airport in Visakahpatnam after an airline did not let him board a flight to Hyderabad.

According to reports, Reddy, who represents Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur seat in the Lok Sabha, reported late for the flight and hence, was not allowed to board it.

As per aviation regulator DGCA norms, airlines close the check-in counters for all domestic fights 45 minutes prior to departure.

WATCH —​ TDP politician Diwakar Reddy creates ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport, hurl abuses at staff
MUST READ
WATCH —​ TDP politician Diwakar Reddy creates ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport, hurl abuses at staff

The MP was scheduled to fly IndiGo's flight 6E-608, which departs from the Viskahpatnam airport at 8.10 am, to Hyderabad.

"On being informed by the airline staff that he was late and cannot be issued a boarding pass, an enraged Reddy went to the IndiGo office next to the check-in counter and created a ruckus," the airline source said.

When contacted, IndiGo said it has initiated a probe into the incident, but refused to elaborate on the issue.

"We are investigating the matter and have no further comments to offer," the Gurgaon-based airline said in a statement.

"The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority," it said.

Reddy was not available for comments.

Reddy is a repeat offender as he had last year allegedly damaged furniture at Air India office at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada after missing his flight for similar reasons.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju also belongs to the TDP.

Earlier this year, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was temporarily banned by airlines from flying after he assaulted an Air India staffer.

In May, the Centre released draft rules for a national no-fly list of unruly passengers for all domestic carriers, proposing a ban on flying from three months up to an indefinite period.

The government is likely to release the no-fly list rules by June 20. 

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

‪‪diwakar reddyTelugu Desam Party‬‪J. C. Diwakar Reddy‬‪Visakhapatnam Airport‬‪IndiGo‬‬

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video