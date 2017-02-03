Anantapur horror: Widow dragged, beaten by sarpanch
Anantapur: In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old widow was dragged on the road, kicked around and abused by a village sarpanch and another man even as she pleaded that the entrance to her house not be blocked by the construction of a water trough in Anantapur district.
Though the incident happened in Jallipalli village of Kuderu mandal on Sunday evening, it came to light only on Thursday when the video clip went viral on social media after it was posted by a youth whose identity is yet to be verified.
According to reports, Sudha met the headman Nagaraj to complain against authorities` plan to construct a water tank opposite her house which would cause her inconvenience.
But instead of a discussion, Nagaraj along with members of Janmabhoomi committee kicked, slapped and dragged her by the hair.
Chandram, a member of the committee, has been identified as one of the attackers.
A case has been filed at the Kuderu Police Station against Nagaraju and Chandra under Sections 323 and 354 of the IPC.
