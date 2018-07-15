हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra boat capsize

Andhra boat capsize: 1 body recovered, bad weather hits search operation

Galla Nagamani was one of the seven people, who went missing after their boat capsized in the river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Andhra boat capsize: 1 body recovered, bad weather hits search operation
ANI photo

Amaravati: After hours of search in inclement weather, rescue teams retrieved the body of 35-year-old woman from the river Godavari while six girls were yet to be traced even as the massive operation has been suspended till Monday morning.

Galla Nagamani was one of the seven people, who went missing after their boat capsized in the river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday evening.

The State Disaster Management Authority informed in a release that the search and rescue operations were put on hold till sunrise Monday due to unfavourable weather conditions and poor visibility.

The region received 20.25 mm rainfall while winds with a speed of 15-20 kmph were affecting the search in the operation area, it said. 

Tags:
Andhra boat capsizeEast GodavariGodavari riverAndhra PradeshState Disaster Management Authority

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close