Andhra people's forum calls for state-wide bandh on Monday over special category status row

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh people's forum, fighting for special category status to the state, has called for a state-wide bandh over the issue on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti, which has called the shutdown, had asked the opposition parties to support the cause.

Responding to it, opposition parties such as the YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and the Left parties have extended support to the shutdown call.

However, the ruling TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu has opposed it.

Reacting to the shutdown call, Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development.

The Jagan Reddy-led YSRC hit back, accusing the Chief Minister of adopting 'double standards'.

"When Naidu was the Opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a Chief Minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development," YSRC political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said.

Rambabu said Naidu should understand that bandh was a form of a democratic protest and he had no right to oppose it.

The YSRC leader also alleged that the ruling TDP government was threatening those who were supporting the bandh, saying cases would be booked against them.

"Why this intimidation? As long as they are peaceful, we will continue all forms of democratic protests," Rambabu added.

