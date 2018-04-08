Andhra Pradesh Board intermediate exam 2018 results to be declared on April 12 @bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com

The intermediate results for Andhra Pradesh board exams 2018 will be declared on Thursday, April 12 on the board's official website bieap.gov.in or on manabadi.com. More than 4.3 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the Class 12 exams. Immediately after declaration of results, candidates will be able to download their scorecards. Due to high traffic, the user might experience a slow-loading website. The first year exams commenced on February 28 while the second year exams started from March 2. The practical bit for general intermediate courses wrapped up on February 21.

Steps to check AP intermediate results 2018:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in or manabadi.com

2. Click on the "Results" link displayed prominently on the screen

3. Enter your roll number, mother's name and date of birth and click enter.

4. The results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are adviced to keep a printout of the results for future reference.

There are reportedly no changes in the grading system for first year exams.

Last year, the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared on April 13.

The Board of Intermediate Education promotes the vision of world-class education in Andhra Pradesh through quality leadership, support, and services. It aims at continuous improvement of education in the State.

The BIE regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.