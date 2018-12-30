हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boy abduction

Boy abducted from Tirumala rescued in Maharashtra, accused held

The boy was sleeping in the open when he was abducted on Friday.

Boy abducted from Tirumala rescued in Maharashtra, accused held
Pic for representational use only

Tirupati: A man was arrested from Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday for allegedly abducting a one-and-half-year-old boy from Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, and the minor has been rescued, police said here.

Tirupati Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan said the child's parents had arrived at the famous hill abode of Lord Venkateswara here to pay their obeisance to the deity and to get their son's head tonsured as a fulfilment of vow made to the lord.

The boy was sleeping in the open when he was abducted on Friday.

Police teams were sent across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka to nab the accused and rescue the baby, the police officer said.

"The news of the abduction was widely circulated on social media and on seeing that a man from Nanded alerted us Sunday morning that led to rescue of the child and arrest of the accused," Anburajan said, adding the informant would be awarded.

The accused and minor boy are now in Nanded police's custody and our police team which was in Adialbad of Telangana in connection with the case has been directed to rush to Nanded, the SP said. 

Tags:
Boy abductionTirumalaAndhra PradeshMaharashtra

Must Watch