Vizag: Drunk man rapes woman in broad daylight, incident caught on cam

A drunk man raped a woman in broad daylight on a footpath in Vizag on Sunday. An auto driver recorded the entire incident from his phone and handed it over to the police to lodge a complaint.

The 20-year-old man who was seen in the video has been arrested. The victim was sitting on the footpath of the main road when the man forced himself upon her.

The incident took place on Sunday at 2 pm during the day. The horrific video shows the incident took place on a busy road where people can be seen walking down the road where the victim was being raped. However, no one came to help her.