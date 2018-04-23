Election Commission announces dates for Maharashtra biennial polls, Andhra Pradesh by-election

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates for the biennial elections 2018 in Maharashtra and a by-poll in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the ECI notification, the two elections will be held on May 21 between 8 am and 4 pm.

The Maharashtra election was necessitated as the term of six Legislative Council members will end on May 31 and June 21.

Anil Dattatrey Tatkare's term from the Raigarh-cum-Ratnagiri-cum-Sindhudurg seat will end on May 31, while the terms of Jadhav Jaywantrao Pundlikrao from Nashik, Bhangdiya Mitesh Gotulal from Wardha-cum-Chandrapur-cum-Gadhchiroli, Abdullah Khan A Latif Khan Durrani from Prabhani-cum-Hingoli, Pravin Ramchandraji Pote from Amravati and Deshmukh Dileeprao Dagdojirao from Osmanabad-cum-Latur-cum-Beed will expire on June 21, according to the poll panel.

Meanwhile, the by-election in Andhra Pradesh is being held as Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu from the Chittoor local authorities' constituency died on February 7.

As per the ECI schedule, the date of issuance of notifications will be April 26 while the last date of nomination will be May 3.

The scrutiny of nominations will be on May 4 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 7.

The entire election procedure will be completed by May 29, the apex poll body said.