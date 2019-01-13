Five-star experience at Tirupati railway station soon. See first glimpse of premium 'atithi' lounge

Pilgrims heading to Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh are in for a five-star experience as the Railways will soon inaugate a premium lounge at the Tirupati station. The first glimpse of the 'atithi' lounge was shared by Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

Tweeting the pictures, Goyal wrote: "Railway Station or 5-Star Hotel? There is a surprise in store for devotees travelling to Balaji Temple, with 'ATITHI', a premium lounge at Tirupati Station set to be inaugurated soon."

The pictures show a lounge with premium facilities including what look like massage chairs along with magazine racks, couches and recliners. Photos of Balaji Tirupati can also be seen hung on the large walls of the hall. The photos also show two luxurious restrooms for women and men.

The announcement comes close on heels of another announcement regarding by the minister where he shared a detailed "futuristic" plan for the Tirupati station. The nearly 2-minute-long video had a visual plan showing a drop-off area, a section for a hotel, proposed multiplex, railway station plaza, enhanced security checking facilities, a waiting area and food court, departure concourse and platform.

While sharing the plan Goyal said: "Om Sreenivasaya Namaha: Travel will soon become easier for devotees seeking Lord Balaji's blessings in Tirupati. Check the futuristic plans for Tirupati Station which will serve as a benchmark for other stations across the country."