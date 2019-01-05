If you try to mess, you'll be finished: Chandrababu Naidu threatens BJP leaders in Kakinada

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu threatened leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after they blocked his convoy in Kakinada.

He said, "If you try to mess, you'll be finished. The public won't leave you if you go out and say his (PM Modi) name. Be careful. BJP leaders should feel ashamed for supporting Modi in Andhra."

The incident took place on Friday while the Chief Minister was going to attend some events in Kakinada. Naidu's convoy was blocked allegedly over his recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the incident, the police arrested BJP District president Malakondayya.

The Naidu-led TDP parted ways from the NDA in March 2018 over the Centre's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. The party had also moved a 'no-confidence motion' against BJP in the monsoon session of Parliament.