Andhra bandh live updates: State-wide bandh by Andhra Pradesh people's forum for special category status

#AndhraPradesh : Statewide bandh called by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Samiti over demand of #SpecialStatus for the state. Opposition parties such as YSR Congress Party, Congress & Left parties have extended support to bandh. Early morning visuals from Anantpur. pic.twitter.com/ZGz8ZsCRNM

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses to operate only till Andhra Pradesh state border today due to the statewide bandh called in Andhra over the demand of Special Status for the state.

16 April 2018, 07:10 AM

The ruling TDP led by Naidu has opposed the bandh call. Reacting to the shutdown call, the TDP chief said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. Jagan Reddy-led YSRC hit back at Naidu, accusing the Chief Minister of adopting 'double standards'. "When Naidu was the Opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a Chief Minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development," YSRC political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said.