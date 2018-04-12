Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018 live updates: BIEAP to release Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year results on bieap.gov.in

The results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12) are likely to be declared on April 12. The AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2018 will be announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP on its official website bieap.gov.in. Students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net to check the results for the AP Inter 2nd year examinations 2018. Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 2nd year examinations this year from 1 March to 19 March in which around 457,292 candidates had appeared.