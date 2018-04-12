Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018 live updates: BIEAP to release Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year results on bieap.gov.in

12 April 2018, 10:42 AM
In 2017, overall 92 per cent students had passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for boys was 88 per cent while for girls, it was 87 per cent.
The BIE regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education. The board executes and governs various activities which include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
While the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12) exams are likely to be declared today, the results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year (class 11) are likely to be declared at 3 pm on April 13. Last year, both results were declared on the same day.
Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 2nd year examinations this year from 1 March to 19 March. Around 457,292 candidates had appeared for the AP Board Inter-II exams this year.