Andhra Pradesh bandh: YSR Congress calls for state-wide bandh over Special Category Status

Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy appealed to the general public to extend support to the bandh.

Last Updated: Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - 08:20
ANI photo

HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called for a state-wide bandh over Centre's decision to deny Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday appealed to the general public to extend support to the bandh.

The state's principal Opposition party, YSRCP has claims that Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh can only be possible under its leadership.

YSR Congress Party workers stage protest in Ongole city, Prakasam district, demanding special status for AP.

 

 

24 July 2018, 08:19 AM

24 July 2018, 08:17 AM

24 July 2018, 08:14 AM

In Vijayawada, police detained several YSR Congress Party workers who were staging protest outside Pandit Nehru bus station. "Our arrest reveals how AP CM Naidu is working for special status in the state," protestors told ANI.

