Many feared drowned as boat capsizes in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh

Several persons were feared drowned when a boat, on its way to Rajamahendravaram from Kondamodalu, capsized in river Godavari on Tuesday.

Representational image (Pic courtesy: pixabay.com)

Amaravati: Several persons were feared drowned when a boat capsized in river Godavari in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

National Disaster Response Force personnel have been pressed into service to trace the missing persons, official sources here said.

The number of passengers in the boat at the time of the accident was also not clear even as reports said at least 10 persons swam to safety.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa spoke to East Godavari district officials over the phone and enquired about the incident.

The Chief Minister directed the District Collector to deploy special teams to rescue the victims, a release here said.

Strong wind was said to have caused the mishap, an official said over phone from Rajamahendravaram.

The ill-fated boat was on its way to Rajamahendravaram from Kondamodalu when tragedy struck. 

Tags:
Boat capsizeriver GodavariAndhra PradeshEast Godavari districtKondamodaluNational Disaster Response Force
