Now Balaji temple to send divine blessings for couples getting married - Read how
Tirupati: Couples getting married can now receive divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara of the famous hill shrine in nearby Tirumala in the form of `Thalmbralu` (sacred rice) by post.
Those desirous of getting the blessings would receive the sacred turmeric powder mixed rice used in the Lord`s `Kalyanotsavam` (celestial marriage of the deity held every day) in a tiny pouch by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the ancient shrine, a temple official said.
The free scheme could be availed by just married couples also, temple Public Relations Officer Talari Ravi told PTI today.
Parents or the couples who desire to avail this opportunity should send the wedding invitation card to The Executive Officer, TTD KT Road, Tirupati-517 501.
A specially formed TTD wing would process the cards and acknowledge them by sending the Lord`s blessings for the prosperity of the couple, he added.
