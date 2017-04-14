NRI woman attempts suicide at Hyderabad home of her parents
Hyderabad: An NRI software professional, currently staying with her parents in Kothapet area of city after the death of her husband in Seattle in the US recently, on Friday allegedly tried to kill herself, the police said.
Swathi Reddy attempted suicide by consuming liquid floor cleaner at the house of her parents, following which she was rushed to a nearby private hospital by her father and other relatives, a police official said.
When contacted, a doctor said that the condition of the woman is serious.
Her husband G Madhukar Reddy, a software professional, had allegedly committed suicide on April 4.
Madhukar and Swathi have a daughter.
Madhukar's parents and family members had alleged that Swathi was responsible for his death.
However, in a press conference held on Wednesday, Swathi had refuted the allegations of her in-laws. She had said that Madhukar had been suffering from depression and experiencing mood swings.
Swathi and her family members were allegedly manhandled by some relatives of Madhukar on last Tuesday when they had gone to attend his funeral at Bhongir town in Telangana.
Following the incident, Swathi had approached the police seeking protection.
Her father Narasimha Reddy today told reporters that Swathi's in-laws threatened her over phone after she had refuted their allegations.
Following the complaint, Chaitanyapuri Police today registered a case under section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and other provisions of IPC against Swathi's in-laws, the official said.
