Shocking: Newly-married woman, in love with Facebook friend, gets husband murdered in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: An Andhra Pradesh-based woman, who recently got married, plotted with her lover to murder her husband.

The shocking incident took place in Andhra Pradesh`s Vizianagaram district on Monday. The woman and her accomplices have now been arrested by police.

The woman, Saraswathi, met Siva a year ago through Facebook, while she was pursuing graduation in Visakhapatnam. Two reportedly became close and started an affair.

Nearly 10 days ago, Saraswathi married her maternal cousin Yamaka Sankar Rao, an engineer working with a company in the same district. It is not clear if the woman was forced to marry against her wishes.

Unhappy with her marriage, Saraswathi stayed in touch with Siva and the duo plotted to kill Rao. Siva further took help of two friends to execute the plot.

On Monday night, the newly-married couple were returning home after shopping. Near Totapalli village, Saraswathi asked her husband to stop the bike to attend nature`s call.

Siva was in touch with Saraswathi over phone as she kept him informed about their location and movement through the day.

As she went behind the bushes, the three men came in an autorickshaw and attacked Rao with an iron rod, resulting in his death.

Saraswathi, after breaking her bangles and hiding her jewellery in undergarments, raised an alarm that unidentified men killed her husband and escaped with the valuables, said the police.

The police initially registered a case of murder for gain. However, during investigations, they grew suspicious with the woman`s contradictory statements and began questioning her. She later confessed to having hatched the conspiracy with Siva, said Vizianagaram District Superintendent of Police P. Pala Raju.

The police added that the assailants failed to execute their plan at two places earlier and succeeded after the couple reached an isolated place.

Police were on the lookout of two accomplices.

With IANS inputs