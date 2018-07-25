TDP may bring privilege motion against Narendra Modi govt over false claims on Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – BJP's estranged former NDA ally – is reportedly planning to bring a privilege motion against the Narendra Modi government for making misleading claims over Andhra Pradesh.
New agency ANI quoted sources as claiming that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party is mulling to bring a privilege motion against the Centre for making false claims that it has fulfilled 90% of the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has reportedly directed his party MPs to consider moving a privilege motion against the Prime Minister and Union Ministers over the issue.
It is to be noted that the TDP had recently tabled a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, which was supported by several opposition parties, including Congress in the Lok Sabha for not delivering on its promise made to the people of Andhra Pradesh and a host of other issues.
The motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha as 325 MPs voted against it while 126 supported it.
Amidst loud protesting voices, TDP on July 20 made use of time allotted to it in the no-confidence motion moved by the party to accuse the BJP government of having discriminated against Andhra Pradesh on the issue of providing special category status.
Representing the party, Jayadev Galla began by accusing the Centre of having ignored Andhra Pradesh and of having gone back on promises made to the state.
"I move the debate that the opposition doesn't have confidence in the council of ministers. The current government is a government of empty promises. BJP has declared war on TDP and it is a war of discrimination and a war between majority and morality because of which, Andhra Pradesh is suffering," he said.
"The gap between Andhra Pradesh and other south India states is clearly visible. The state's growth is the highest among all south India states but per capita income is among the lowest," Galla said.
Highlighting that it is Andhra Pradesh, which is the new state and not Telangana, Galla said that TDP is facing difficulties in building institutions and industry. "I am neither tinkering, twisting or tweaking facts. The division between Telangana and Andhra was done in a crude manner," the TDP MP said.
Gulla then went on to accuse PM Modi himself of having gone back on promises made. "PM Modi has campaigned in Andhra and said that concerns would be addressed. What happened to the assurances, the promises? More money is being given to build statues than for the capital city of Andhra" he said.
The TDP lawmaker said that his party is committed to the people in the state of Andhra and that special category is a crucial need of the hour.
However, later replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi rejected the charges made by the TDP and reassured that the Centre will do everything to meet the aspirations of the people in Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Andhra Pradesh that they will not be left behind and the Government will ensure their welfare and development.
PM Modi said that his government stands with the people of Andhra Pradesh and their aspirations.
“I want to assure the people of Andhra Pradesh that they will not be left behind, and the Government will ensure their welfare and development,” Modi said.
I assure my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh that the NDA Government will always work for their welfare and the state's growth. pic.twitter.com/4DOtN3YkWD
The Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had pulled out of the Modi Government and the NDA earlier this year after the latter denied its demand of special category status to the State.