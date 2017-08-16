Vikrama Simhapuri University likely to announce VSU Masters Result 2017 today; check simhapuriuniv.ac.in

Hyderabad: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU Nellore) Examination Results expected to be declared on August 16 (Wednesday).

The VSU Nellore will be announcing the Masters Results 2017.

The result will be available on official website simhapuriuniv.ac.in

Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, in its seminal role as a higher institute is grooming the careers of the youth to create a think-tank of resourcefulness for macro stakes in nation-building. The University is currently offering eleven courses keeping in view the resources of the region and the employability of the graduates. The University was established by Act No. 29/2008 enacted by the Legislature of the State of Andhra Pradesh on 25th June 2008. It started offering six Postgraduate courses of contemporary relevance from August 2008. Research programmes leading to the award of the Ph.D. degree have been launched on 29.08.2010.