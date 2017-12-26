हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
WATCH: Auto driver punches, thrashes women on road in Visakhapatnam

An auto driver in Andhra Pradesh punched and slapped some women who were fighting among themselves in the middle of the road.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 13:28 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: ANI

AMARAVATI: An auto driver in Andhra Pradesh punched and slapped some women who were fighting among themselves in the middle of the road.

The incident took place in the state's largest city and financial capital Visakhapatnam.

The feud erupted between two groups of women over a land dispute.

A video posted by ANI on Tuesday shows an auto driver intervening the women's fight and thrashing them.

He is seen rushing towards the group of women - holding on for a couple of second and immediately joining them.

