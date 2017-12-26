WATCH: Auto driver punches, thrashes women on road in Visakhapatnam

AMARAVATI: An auto driver in Andhra Pradesh punched and slapped some women who were fighting among themselves in the middle of the road.

The incident took place in the state's largest city and financial capital Visakhapatnam.

#WATCH An auto-driver punches and thrashes women during fight between two groups of women over land dispute in Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/askZI7Ymkn — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

The feud erupted between two groups of women over a land dispute.

A video posted by ANI on Tuesday shows an auto driver intervening the women's fight and thrashing them.

He is seen rushing towards the group of women - holding on for a couple of second and immediately joining them.