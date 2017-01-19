Android users can buy Google Play recharge code via Paytm

New Delhi: Mobile wallet Paytm on Thursday announced that it has launched an option to buy Google Play recharge codes on its platform.

This will enable Android users to buy a Google Play recharge code online and recharge their Google Play accounts in a quick and hassle-free manner.

Paytm customers can select the `Google Play` option on their Paytm app, enter their mobile number and the desired amount to receive a unique Recharge code via SMS and e-mail. This code can then be redeemed on Google Play to recharge their Google Play accounts instantly.

This is first time in India that Google Play recharge codes would be available in a digital form and customers will receive the code instantaneously which can be redeemed on Google Play store for consumption of games, movies, books, apps and other paid content.

With Agency Inputs