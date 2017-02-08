BHIM app users have spent Rs 361 crore so far: Govt
New Delhi: Transactions worth Rs 361 crore have so far been made using the newly-launched Bhim application for mobile phones, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh also said the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app has brought various banks under one umbrella, making it conventient for the users.
Earlier, the consumers had to use different applications offered by various banks for digital transactions.
Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, he said while Scandinavian countries have achieved a rate of 90 per cent in digital transactions, in India the figure was three per cent.
If the figure reaches 22 percent, it will help cut down black money from the economy, Singh said.
To a poser on whether security was in place for digital economy, he said though no system is "101 per cent fool-proof", India being a software-rich nation, it will be able to plug the flaws on its own.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Uttarakhand; strong tremors felt across northern India
- Donald Trump earned USD 6 mn through business dealings in India: DNA report
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral