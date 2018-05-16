Delhi Transport app launched for 15-day trial; allows you to complain against errant drivers

The Delhi Transport Department's mobile app, Delhi Transport, has been launched on a pilot basis for 15 days to get opinions and suggestions from the stakeholders. Currently, the beta version of the app is available on Google Play store. Afterwards, it will be formally launched for public use with necessary changes.

Delhi Transport app will allow people to find whether the auto and taxi being hired by them is safe to travel or not. It will also enable the passenger to register their complaints against the errant drivers of the autorickshaw or the taxi.

The passenger can lodge a complaint against the errant drivers, who refuses to travel as per the meter or to go to a place or if there is any mischief during the journey, by submitting the photo of the vehicle in which its registration number is visible, through the app. Once the complaint is received, the transport department will send a notice to the driver and after the investigation of the case, if he is found guilty then action will be taken against him.

Along with this, the app will also help you to get a driving license (DL). The app will provide you with a DL form, which can be downloaded. It will also provide an access to the questions and answers that are frequently asked before issuing the license. In addition, you can also get a demo of the type of questions that are asked during the driving test.

The app will also allow a passenger to know whether the GPS of the auto or taxi being hired by him/her is functional or not. For this purpose, the passenger will have to provide the registration number of the vehicle in the app. If GPS is running then the green mark will be created and if the GPS is closed then the red mark will come.

"Just by entering the vehicles registration number, a passenger will be able to know whether the vehicles GPS is working or not," says KK Dahiya, Special Commissioner, Delhi Transport Department.

Transport Department advises that in case of GPS closure, passengers should not travel by that auto or taxi.

In the recent future, the app will also enable a passenger to register their complaints against Uber and Ola drivers.

Dahiya added, "We are working on a policy to bring aggregators like Ola and Uber under the ambit of the app. Once brought under the ambit, passengers will be able to find that whether the vehicles GPS is working or not. They can also register their complaints against the drivers (if any)".

Along with this, if you want to buy a second-hand vehicle, then you can get all information related to it just by entering its registration number in this app.

The Delhi Transport app will also enable lakhs of daily passengers to get details related to buses at the three interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) namely, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate. These are the ISBTs from where over three lakh passengers embark on a travel to destinations in UP, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

Apart from the interstate buses, the app will also enable passengers to know the timetables of cluster buses that ply on the roads of Delhi.

The app has been jointly developed by the Delhi Transport Department and Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation. The app is being launched as a successor of the transport helpline system, which has failed to get a huge response from the public. Till date, the transport helpline was the only source to register complaints.

Reason behind the launch

People, may the residents of the state or those coming from outside including tourists, always had a complaint that the auto and the taxi drivers in Delhi do not charge them in accordance to the meters and demand arbitrary rent. At times, they also refuse to go to the destination where the passengers are supposed to go.

(Reported by Shiv Prakash Yadav, Written by Saurav Kumar )