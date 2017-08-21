close
Google Android 'O': Know about release time, specifications

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:45
Google Android &#039;O&#039;: Know about release time, specifications

New Delhi: Highly anticipated ‘Android 8.0’ or ‘Android O’ will be launched by Google at an event in New York City on Monday.

The launch has been planned to take place during the total solar eclipse.

The live-stream of the launch of the new operating system will begin at 2:40 PM EST or 12:10 AM IST.

Specifications

Update to Android 8.0 is expected to introduce a new picture-in-picture mode, new notification dots to the Operating System (OS), and add improvements to Bluetooth audio playback.

Major changes may include support for Picture-in-Picture Mode, new Emojis, added Support for Adaptive Icons, improved WebView API, multiple Display Support capability, and improved Doze Mode.

Recently-launched premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and HTC U11 are expected to see the software updates before the end of this year.

Around 85 percent of Android devices used, according to the latest numbers, have not upgraded to Android Nougat that was released last year.

