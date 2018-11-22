हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google rolls out Neighbourly app across India

The latest Neighbourly app is available on the Google Play Store for all smartphones running Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean) and higher.

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has said it is expanding its 'Neighbourly' app -- which aims to help people source local information from their neighbours – all across India.

In May, Goggle had launched the beta version of the app in Mumbai and later expanded to Jaipur.

“With over 1.5 million downloads and half a million people on the waitlist, we’re excited to begin rolling out Neighbourly across all of India, bringing more people a human, helpful and local way to learn more about your neighbourhood,” Google wrote in its blog.

“Today, we’re inviting neighbours in Bangalore and Delhi, which topped the waitlist, to join Neighbourly. Over the next few weeks, we will invite new cities to join every day, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore and more. If you want to see Neighbourly come to your city soon, show your interest by joining the waitlist,” it added.

The latest Neighbourly app is available on the Google Play Store for all smartphones running Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean) and higher. To use the app, user can type or use voice to answer questions.

 

