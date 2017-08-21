close
Google to unveil much anticipated Android 'O' today

Google is all set to unveil Android O on Monday and clear out what the `O` actually stands for in Android 8.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:28
San Francisco: Google is all set to unveil Android O on Monday and clear out what `O` actually stands for in Android 8.

Google had released the very last Android O Developer Preview (version 4) recently and the major software update would start with the Pixel line-up of smartphones.

"Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, `most likely on the 21st itself`," 9to5google quoted famous leakster Evan Blass as saying.

Update to Android 8.0 is expected to introduce a new picture-in-picture mode, new notification dots to the Operating System (OS), and add improvements to Bluetooth audio playback.

Recently-launched premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and HTC U11 are expected to see the software updates before the end of this year.

Around 85 per cent if Android devices used, according to the latest numbers, have not upgraded to Android Nougat that was released last year.

