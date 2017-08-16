close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Instagram introduces comment threads to make chatting easy

Henceforth, users who reply to any Instagram post will find their response automatically grouped right underneath it in a thread.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:13
Instagram introduces comment threads to make chatting easy

San Francisco: Aiming to make chatting with fellow Instagrammers easy, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday introduced comment threads on its platform.

Henceforth, users who reply to any Instagram post will find their response automatically grouped right underneath it in a thread.

"Comment threads help you keep track of conversations and make it easy to respond to a specific thread. This update will make your feed an even better place to share interests, get inspired and connect with others," the company said in a statement.

The feature would be rolled out in phases to iOS and Android devices over the coming weeks.

The photo-focused networking site has been making improvements to the platform over the past few months.

To safeguard the platform from online bullying, Instagram had in June introduced two new tools -- a filter to block certain offensive comments and a spam filter in nine languages.

The first filter is optional that can be toggled on or off in the settings. It hides offensive or inappropriate comments from appearing on posts and in live videos.

The spam filter looks for any obvious spam in comments, blocking it from users` posts and live videos.

The updates were added to Instagram version 10.26 and are available for both iOS and Android.

 

TAGS

InstagramInstagram comment threadsInstagram postIOSAndroid devices

From Zee News

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar
Tripura

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Man...

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal
India

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in K...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video
India

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collaps...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video