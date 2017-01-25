iPhone users can now queue WhatsApp messages without internet connection
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:09
New Delhi: iPhone users can now queue WhatsApp messages without internet connection.
All iPhone users running iOS 7 or higher can now download the latest WhatsApp version 2.17.1.
Here's what is new.
You can now tap send on messages when you don't have a connection.
Messages will be queued up and sent when your phone regains a connection.
Redesigned storage usage screen lets you manage your phone's storage space by clearing certain message types, like videos, from specific chats (Settings -- Data and Storage Usage -- Storage Usage).
Send up to 30 photo or videos at once now.
First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:07
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore
- WATCH: Kiwi batsman Neil Wagner given run-out despite reaching crease before ball hit the stumps