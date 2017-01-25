New Delhi: iPhone users can now queue WhatsApp messages without internet connection.

All iPhone users running iOS 7 or higher can now download the latest WhatsApp version 2.17.1.

Here's what is new.

You can now tap send on messages when you don't have a connection.

Messages will be queued up and sent when your phone regains a connection.

Redesigned storage usage screen lets you manage your phone's storage space by clearing certain message types, like videos, from specific chats (Settings -- Data and Storage Usage -- Storage Usage).

Send up to 30 photo or videos at once now.