MobiKwik launches app in 5 regional languages

New Delhi: Domestic mobile wallet major MobiKwik on Thursday launched five more regional language versions of its mobile app for its users.

"We have launched further regional versions of our app in Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu languages. This move will further promote the adoption of digital wallet payments in rural India," said Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, MobiKwik, in a statement.

The app is now available in eight languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Oria, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu -- on the app`s lighter variant MobiKwik LITE.

MobiKwik has also received the Bharat Bill Payment License with which, the company will be powering payments for all utility and convenience bills across India.

With Agency Inputs