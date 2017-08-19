Mobile apps to maximize savings for financially healthy household

New Delhi: Is it that time of age when the concept of `Savings` dawns to you, when we find taxes and jargons way too taxing themselves.

When savings don`t happen in plenty but scanty! When scoring the best deal gets to be the biggest deal!

Well, we bring to you top five apps which will help families make better choices and save the most.

First is the Paytm. India`s largest payment and commerce platform, Paytm Gold can be bought for as low as Rs. 1.

E-wallet Company Paytm has sold over 175 kilograms gold on its platform since the launch of the service in April.

It has partnered government-promoted precious metal processing facility MMTC-PAMP and is paving way to become the choice of lakhs of Indian consumers.

Using Paytm mobile wallets, consumers can purchase gold online and store it in vaults free of charge.

Second, ClearTax allows checking your Income Tax e-filing refund status in India.

Check the status of your Income Tax Return in under a minute with ClearTax`s Income Tax Refund app.

You can also calculate your total Income Tax liability with their tax calculator (as per the new Budget) and find out how much tax you can save by investing.

Third, NoBroker is a one stop shop for seeking a house on rent without paying on any broker fees or security.

If you are new in the city and on a lookout for a cosy abode NoBroker is here to help in a giffy.

The App helps home seekers connect with house owners directly and you could choose them as per your choices.

Additionally, the app has a feature of `Click and Earn`. `

Click and Earn` is beneficial for the customers who surf for properties by accessing it through mobile app.

All one has to do in the `click n earn` feature is click the photo of a `To-Let` board, send it to them through mobile app and get cash awards for every successful listing.

A user can earn Rs. 100 for every verified listing with no upper limit on number of listings.

This has never been done anywhere before by any online player in the world, also helps the company in `crowdsourcing` of owner listings.

Fourth is MySmartPrice. It is a simple way to compare product prices and offers from different websites. MySmartPrice shows rates and discounts of a product from different websites on one screen.

It tracks an impressive 30 e-commerce websites for the best. MySmartPrice saves you money on all your online shopping.

It is a price comparison engine that scans over 100 online shopping sites to get you the best price for over 10 Million products.

You can search products from categories like Mobile Phones, Laptops, Cameras, TVs etc. and find the lowest price online.

Lastly DesiDime Coupons and Deals App is a one stop destination to get latest coupons, deals and offers from over 500 online shopping websites in India.

With a powerful online community of over two lacs shoppers posting, reviewing and rating, the offers from various e-commerce stores, they bring the latest, active and often hidden deals and coupons.