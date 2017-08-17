close
NHAI launches mobile apps for electronic toll collection

The National Highways Authority of India on Thursday launched two mobile apps to ensure smooth functioning of the Electronic Toll Collection system.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 17:16
NHAI launches mobile apps for electronic toll collection

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India on Thursday launched two mobile apps to ensure smooth functioning of the Electronic Toll Collection system.

The two apps -- MyFASTag and FASTag Partner -- will facilitate the availability of FASTags for electronic toll collection making it possible to buy or recharge FASTags online, an NHAI statement said. 

NHAI Chairman Deepak Kumar said the cumbersome method of purchase and recharge of FASTags has been one of the major challenges with the Electronic Toll Collection project. 

"The mobile apps launched today will ease the process, making it possible to buy or recharge FASTags at the click of a mobile button," he said.

While MyFASTag is a consumer app where one can purchase or recharge FASTags, FASTag Partner is a merchant app. 

The NHAI chairman also said that from October 1, all lanes of all 371 NHAI toll plazas in the country will become FASTag enabled. 

"One lane in every toll plaza will be dedicated FASTag lane where no other form of payment will be accepted. The other lanes, though FASTag enabled, can accept other forms of payment too," he said.

 

 

National Highways Authority of IndiaNHAIMobile appsElectronic toll collection system

