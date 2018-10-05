हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Now add people on Instagram with new Nametag feature

The feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting Friday.

Now add people on Instagram with new Nametag feature

San Francisco: Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram on Friday introduced a new feature "Nametag" to make the process of finding and adding people and accounts easier.

"`Nametag` is a customisable identification card that allows people to find your Instagram profile when it`s scanned. Your nametag is uniquely yours and makes it quick and fun to add people and accounts you discover in person," the photo-messaging app wrote in a blog-post late on Thursday.

The feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting Friday.

Since "Nametag" is a customisable feature, users have the liberty to add colours, emojis and selfies with different stickers and design their own identification card.

"To scan someone`s nametag, you can either swipe right into the camera, hover over the nametag and hold down on your screen, or enter the camera by tapping `Scan a nametag` when viewing your own," the post added.

Users would also be able to share their nametag with friends through text messages and over other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

 

Tags:
InstagramInstagram Nametag featureInstagram customisable identification

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close