Now, buy T-shirts, mugs, caps, notebooks on Namo App

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official mobile application has got a couple of new features that include a volunteer platform, merchandise and micro-donations.

As part of the merchandise, users will be able to buy multiple items like T-shirts, mugs, caps, notebooks, etc.

The volunteer platform is first of its kind which has multiple tasks and events where a volunteer can contribute.

Now, get a variety of exclusive NaMo merchandise from the NaMo App. Make a stand and wear what you believe in. Download NaMo app at https://t.co/7Lo1b4O7mq pic.twitter.com/FD0cSSjJwZ — NarendraModi App (@NamoApp) September 18, 2018

"They are designed keeping in mind the taste of the youth. The proceeds of the sale will go to Clean Ganga Fund," BJP's national Information and Technology in-charge Amit Malviya told PTI.

The NaMo app has already around 10 million subscribers.

The Narendra Modi Mobile App was launched in 2015 to provide instant updates and an opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from him.

Apart from providing a chance to interact with the Prime Minister and share ideas and suggestions, the app also gives latest thoughts from Modi and his blogs.