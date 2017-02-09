Now go cashless for all your travel bookings using FreeCharge on Yatra

New Delhi: India`s leading digital payments platform FreeCharge on Thursday announced its partnership with Yatra.com. With the partnership, FreeCharge consumers will be able to pay for bookings on Yatra, India`s leading online travel company and largest domestic hotels platform.

Through this partnership FreeCharge aims to serve four million customer base and travel-related services including domestic and international flight ticket booking, holiday packages, bus tickets, hotel bookings, cab bookings, rail ticketing and other ancillary services.FreeCharge consumers can also book and pay for more than 61,000 hotels in over 1,100 cities across India using Yatra.

In order to pay using FreeCharge, the user needs to shortlist the services he or she needs to book on Yatra.com website or App and select the FreeCharge wallet from the various payment options present on the payment page.With increasing income levels and lifestyle choices in India and digital shift in shopping patterns, online travel portals are emerging as a preferred channel for vacation and travel planning and booking. FreeCharge has presence in the travel category through associations with current partners like OYO Rooms, goibibo.com, cleartrip, travelyaari.com through which the users can book their travel and stay plans.

Users can also book train tickets using IRCTC or book inter-city rides using redBus.in, BusIndia.com, MyBusTickets.in."We are excited to be partnering with Yatra which provides our customers with increased booking and payments option in the travel and hospitality domain. Present day consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the e-wallet payments and the ease associated with the payment process which has led to a greater adoption of e-wallets," said CBO FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon.

"This partnership offers our customers another cashless payment option, and in turn, also offers Freecharge wallet users the option of using Yatra as their preferred travel provider. With Freecharge as our partner, we certainly anticipate a growth in customer acquisition as well as sales," said President (B2C) Yatra.com, Sharat Dhall.