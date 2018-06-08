हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Now repost Instagram Stories you are tagged in

San Francisco: Facebook-owned Instagram announced a change to its "Stories" feature which will allow users to instantly repost a "Story" they are tagged in, as theirs.

"When someone mentions you in their story, you receive a notification in your 'Direct message' thread with that person. Now you'll see an option to add that content to your own story," Instagram wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

The feature "@mention Sharing" only applies to public accounts and is available as part of Instagram version 48 on Android and iOS.

The original poster's username will appear automatically when a "Story" is reposted on a different account.

Users will have choices and options to scale, rotate, position and add creative tools like text and stickers to the reposted "Story", Instagram added.

 

 

