close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

PM Narendra Modi launches mobile app 'Bhim' to make digital payments easier

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 16:30
PM Narendra Modi launches mobile app &#039;Bhim&#039; to make digital payments easier

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Friday launched a mobile app to make digital payments easier at the Digi-Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium.

The mobile app called 'Bhim' will facilitate easier e-transactions. BHIM stands for Bharat Interface for Money.

 

BHIM is now available for download from Android phones, Niti Ayog has tweeted:

Modi also conducted the lucky draw for 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana' at the Digi Dhan Mela at the Talkotra stadium.

 

The purpose of DigiDhan Mela is take the process of digital payments closer to common citizens, teaching them downloading and using mobile applications, as well as introducing different digital payment solutions in use like United Payments Interface, e-wallets, cards, PoS, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System etc.

The digital mela also offers the facility for people to open bank accounts, enrol in Adhaar, and connect existing bank accounts to Adhaar identity for Adhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS).

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:56

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.