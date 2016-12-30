PM Narendra Modi launches mobile app 'Bhim' to make digital payments easier
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Friday launched a mobile app to make digital payments easier at the Digi-Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi launches a mobile app to make digital payments easier at the Digi-Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium pic.twitter.com/FjQOh22lgL
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
The mobile app called 'Bhim' will facilitate easier e-transactions. BHIM stands for Bharat Interface for Money.
BHIM is now available for download from Android phones, Niti Ayog has tweeted:
Now BHIM available for download from android phones! Download BHIM so Indias 600 million phone users can go digital with utmost ease! pic.twitter.com/KwTyw6OFGO
— NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) December 30, 2016
Modi also conducted the lucky draw for 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana' at the Digi Dhan Mela at the Talkotra stadium.
Launch of 'BHIM' App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution,Dr. Ambedkar was also a great economist: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/p9ytMMHCjF
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
The purpose of DigiDhan Mela is take the process of digital payments closer to common citizens, teaching them downloading and using mobile applications, as well as introducing different digital payment solutions in use like United Payments Interface, e-wallets, cards, PoS, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System etc.
The digital mela also offers the facility for people to open bank accounts, enrol in Adhaar, and connect existing bank accounts to Adhaar identity for Adhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS).
