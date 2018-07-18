हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Railway Delhi Division introduces unreserved ticketing system on Mobile App

Through this App, a passenger can book single ticket, season ticket and platform ticket.

Railway Delhi Division introduces unreserved ticketing system on Mobile App

To make booking of tickets user friendly, easy and faster, Railways has introduced the facility of booking of unreserved tickets through Mobile phones. This facility has been implemented for all stations of Delhi Division.
       
For booking of such tickets, the passenger needs to download the mobile App “UTS on Mobile” from Google Play Store/Window Store free of cost and then has to register on it by providing his/her Mobile number, City, default train type/class/frequent routes. After registration, Railway Wallet (R-wallet) will be created automatically with “zero” balance. which can be charged either through booking counter or through net banking, Debit card, credit card, Paytm, Mobikwik, FreeCharge & UPI.
           
Through this App, a passenger can book single ticket, season ticket and platform ticket. However, concessional ticket booking is not allowed. This ticket can be booked only for the current date. Ticket is valid for 03 hours or till departure of first train available. Tickets can be booked from 20 meters away from station premises
                  
RN Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi said that "Railway ticket booking mobile App is highly useful for the passengers as ticket can be booked quickly without standing in queue through cashless transaction. Additionally, passenger also gets 5% bonus on each recharge"

Tags:
Indian RailwaysUnreserved ticketsRail Mobile phone appDelhi rail Division

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close